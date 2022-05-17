NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Cut by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 169,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.36. 252,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,739,062. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $140.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

