NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 169,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.35. The stock had a trading volume of 233,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

