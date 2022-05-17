NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 11.7%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 50,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,252,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

NEXT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $930.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in NextDecade during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NextDecade by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in NextDecade during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

