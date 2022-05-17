NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Up 11.7%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 50,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,252,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.
NEXT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $930.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 0.45.
About NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
