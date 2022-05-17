NextDAO Achieves Market Cap of $853,086.97 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. NextDAO has a total market cap of $853,086.97 and $113,407.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003330 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00015035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,953.35 or 0.99995397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001433 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.00518315 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,345,454,029 coins and its circulating supply is 2,305,221,920 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

