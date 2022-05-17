NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,554,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,224 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.70% of NetApp worth $142,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100,945 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.50. 1,225,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,332. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.42. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

