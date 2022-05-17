Nestree Price Tops $0.0235 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $58.96 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,139.23 or 0.99882809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00037601 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,513,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

