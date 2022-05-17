National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Director Virginia A. Hepner Buys 1,000 Shares

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) Director Virginia A. Hepner bought 1,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,637.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.69. 1,577,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,651. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 5.55%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at $26,008,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in National Vision by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,701,000 after acquiring an additional 492,772 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

