Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

MYGN traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

