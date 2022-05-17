MYDA Advisors LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $9,145,000. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 75,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 57,460 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 108,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,927 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. 532,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,556,540. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The company has a market capitalization of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

