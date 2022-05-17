MYDA Advisors LLC Takes Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Noble Rock Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRAC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 100.0% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 321,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 160,554 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 0.9% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 201,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,375,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRAC stock remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 100,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

