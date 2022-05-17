MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. 24,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.73. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLNG. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

