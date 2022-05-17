MYDA Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,304,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN traded up $13.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $668.57. 11,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,400. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $679.32 and a 200-day moving average of $645.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $492.13 and a 52 week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.63.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,559 shares of company stock valued at $30,297,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

