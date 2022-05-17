MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,318,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,226. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

