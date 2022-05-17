MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $6.24 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,000. Booking comprises about 1.7% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,790.79.

Shares of BKNG traded up $92.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,138.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,188.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,304.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

