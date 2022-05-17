MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $1.68 Million in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mirion Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIR. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 63,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%.

MIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

