MYDA Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Stock Position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

MYDA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $731,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 4.5% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 85,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 85.5% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FVT remained flat at $$9.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

