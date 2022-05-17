MYDA Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

MYDA Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,872 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

TNL traded up $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,560. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $66.56.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.11 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.92%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $314,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

