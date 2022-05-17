MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 36,000 Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GES. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 90.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the third quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess' alerts:

NYSE:GES traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,011. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.91. Guess’, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $31.12.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 30.94%. Guess”s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Guess’ declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

GES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Guess’ Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.