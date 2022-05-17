MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires 219,288 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) by 714.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,288 shares during the period. Brilliant Earth Group comprises 1.2% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 2.61% of Brilliant Earth Group worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRLT stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. 7,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,538. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $215,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,495 shares of company stock worth $1,411,644.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

