Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 294 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.16.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.06. 382,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,101,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

