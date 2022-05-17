Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases 515 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,533,000 after acquiring an additional 978,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after acquiring an additional 331,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,287,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,636,000 after acquiring an additional 119,014 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,227,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,408,000 after buying an additional 261,121 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.47.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $572,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $155.53. The company had a trading volume of 157,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.14 and a 200-day moving average of $155.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.