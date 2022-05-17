Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,770. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.82.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,075 shares of company stock worth $1,250,306 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

