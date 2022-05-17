Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 14,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 66,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $125.11 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.95.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.