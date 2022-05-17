Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 534 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,609 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,016 shares of company stock worth $1,435,235. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $74.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,378. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

