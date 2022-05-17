Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare makes up approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $303.58. 424,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,186 shares of company stock worth $1,944,337 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.95.

Molina Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.