Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
A number of research analysts have commented on MFG shares. Bank of America raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of NYSE MFG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 133,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,158. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.