Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on MFG shares. Bank of America raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE MFG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 133,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,158. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

