MeridianLink’s (MLNK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MLNK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeridianLink from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

NYSE MLNK opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. MeridianLink has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MeridianLink by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.