MeridianLink’s (MLNK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BTIG Research currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MLNK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeridianLink from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.
NYSE MLNK opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. MeridianLink has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MeridianLink by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
