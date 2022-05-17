MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE MLNK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 56,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.79 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the first quarter worth $36,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MeridianLink by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

