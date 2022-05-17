Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 140.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 124.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.77. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,678. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Medicus Sciences Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

