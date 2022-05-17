Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) were up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 48,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 141,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $466.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.58.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

