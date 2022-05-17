Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Match Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MTCH traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a 12 month low of $67.87 and a 12 month high of $182.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.
Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
