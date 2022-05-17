Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Match Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Shares of MTCH traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group has a 12 month low of $67.87 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

