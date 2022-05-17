MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.22-$4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.20.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE MTZ traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.76. 10,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,935. MasTec has a 52-week low of $70.72 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. MasTec’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MasTec by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in MasTec by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.