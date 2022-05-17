Marlin (POND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.40 Million

Marlin (POND) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $33.72 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Marlin has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.00515109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00036024 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,702.63 or 1.68304716 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

