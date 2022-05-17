Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). Mandiant posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

MNDT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.91. The stock had a trading volume of 47,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902,638. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.89. Mandiant has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

In other Mandiant news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,412 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,572 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNDT. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

