LUXCoin Price Down 26.7% Over Last Week (LUX)

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $60,375.46 and approximately $7.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,139.23 or 0.99882809 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00037601 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00195467 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00129632 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00079743 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00232304 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003062 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,346,374 coins and its circulating supply is 13,339,141 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.