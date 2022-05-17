Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Update

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 490.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LOIMF remained flat at $$23.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loomis AB has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $33.80.
Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
