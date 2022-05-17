Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Short Interest Update

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the April 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 490.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LOIMF remained flat at $$23.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Loomis AB has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables in Sweden and internationally. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

