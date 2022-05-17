Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $412.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $426.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.61. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

