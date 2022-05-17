Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after buying an additional 220,226 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,654,000 after purchasing an additional 580,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,989,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $84.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.34.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.