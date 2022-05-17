Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 243 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,772 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $227.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

