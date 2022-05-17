Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCTX. Dawson James reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.15 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 528.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dipti Amin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $57,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,650 shares of company stock valued at $83,887 over the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 566,385 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

