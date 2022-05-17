Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

LINC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 26.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 28.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 16.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

