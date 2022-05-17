LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) PT Lowered to C$7.00

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LifeSpeak from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday.

LifeSpeak has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$9.90.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for mental health and total wellbeing education for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offer digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

