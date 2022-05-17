Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.04-$6.14 EPS.

LSI traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.54. 593,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,729. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $94.97 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.09.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.11.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 562.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

