Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

About Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development.

