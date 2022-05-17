Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.0 days.

LSDAF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$170.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins cut their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Lassonde Industries stock remained flat at $$99.94 during trading on Tuesday. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104. Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.19.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

