Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ LNTH traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.89. 1,253,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.63. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $69.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.51. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $127,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,171 shares of company stock worth $6,422,140. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lantheus by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

