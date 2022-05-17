Kusama (KSM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $125.30 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $657.99 million and approximately $125.30 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $77.68 or 0.00255821 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.10 or 0.00510762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00036340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,292.07 or 1.65616147 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008463 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.