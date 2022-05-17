KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Lowered to C$10.50 at National Bankshares

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.68. The stock has a market cap of C$107.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.95. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$10.00 and a 12-month high of C$12.51.

KP Tissue ( TSE:KPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$424.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$385.20 million. Research analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.5009687 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 571.43%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

