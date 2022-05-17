Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) were up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €68.64 ($71.50) and last traded at €67.94 ($70.77). Approximately 196,533 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €65.66 ($68.40).

A number of analysts have commented on KBX shares. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($129.17) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €99.00 ($103.13) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($97.92) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.80 ($107.08).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is €81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

