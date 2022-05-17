Kleros Price Reaches $0.0422 on Top Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $26.33 million and approximately $511,921.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 624,589,294 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

